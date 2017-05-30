Juneau Afternoon – 5-31-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney will host.
We’ll learn about what’s happening with REACH;
Pat McLear will be here to highlight the Family Promise program;
Kelsey Johnston, from the Alaskan Brewing Company, will discuss what’s happening at the Depot;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Investigators learn new language of fire behavior to find origin, causeForty students from around Alaska trained to become fire investigators by studying fire behavior, fire chemistry, fire modeling, scene processing and evidence collection.
Ask a Climatologist: Will May gloom bring summer doom?May weather can't tell us much about what the rest of the summer will hold in Southcentral Alaska.
Portland stabbing suspect: ‘You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism!’Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, made repeated outbursts in Multnomah County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. He's facing two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges for the Friday incident on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train.
Second deceased passenger in Haines area plane crash identifiedStanley Su Quoc Nguyen, 29, was from Garden Grove, California. Nguyen and the Juneau pilot David Kunat, 29, died when their Piper PA-30 crashed about 10 miles south of Haines on Saturday morning.