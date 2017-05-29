Juneau Afternoon – 5-30-17

Tuesday, May 30

8 Crosscurrents with Rock Dog

10 Soundings Jazz & Blues with Janet Grange

12 Jazz Night in America

1 Performance Today – Classical music

3 Fiesta! – Classical music with a Latin twist

4 Juneau Afternoon (repeat of program at e on KTOO)

5 Tidelines

7 Music from Around the World

9 Music with Geny

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get the details about the Pride Plus art show;

Collette Costa will be here to talk about the Gold Town Classic Film Series;

Steve Koscis will be here to highlight the upcoming total Solar Eclipse;

We’ll talk with author Bill Spear about his new book on jeeps.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.