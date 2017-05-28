Woman hired to clean up after theft sentenced for embezzling

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A woman who had been hired to clean up the mess left after an embezzlement case has been sentenced for embezzling money herself.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that Bonnie R. Adams was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of probation after being charged with theft, scheming to defraud and falsifying business records.

Alaska State Troopers discovered Adams wrote at least $33,604 of checks to herself from the Beaver Kwit’chin Corporation account between November 2012 and March 2013.

The BKC board of directors appointed Adams in April 2012 to help determine how many current living shareholders the corporation had after she exposed three embezzlers for stealing approximately $900,000 from the corporation.

Adams will be free on bail until after her restitution determination hearing July 21.