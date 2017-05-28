Local organizations to host three Memorial Day ceremonies in Juneau

Flags will fly at half-staff Monday morning in recognition of Memorial Day. The holiday recognizes people who have died in military service.

In a White House proclamation, President Donald Trump designated 11 a.m. local time to unite in prayer for permanent peace and asked all Americans to observe a national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

The proclamation begins:

“Memorial Day is our Nation’s solemn reminder that freedom is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave the last measure of devotion in service of our ideals and in the defense of our Nation. On this ceremonious day, we remember the fallen, we pray for a lasting peace among nations, and we honor these guardians of our inalienable rights.”

It notes this year is the 100 year anniversary of the United States entering World War I, in which more than 4.7 million Americans served and more than 100,000 died.

Gov. Bill Walker also made Memorial Day remarks in a statement.

“As we gather with family and friends to enjoy another beautiful Alaska weekend, let us not forget the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation, and the freedoms we hold so dear. Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to and remember those who died defending freedom, and recognize the current members of our Armed Forces who stand at the ready every day. Donna and I wish all Alaskans a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend, and urge citizens across the state to pause on Monday to remember why Memorial Day was established.”

Here in Juneau, there are three Memorial Day ceremonies.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Taku Post 5559 is hosting an observance that begins at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in downtown Juneau.

At the same time, the American Legion Auke Bay Post 25 has a ceremony at Alaskan Memorial Park in the Mendenhall Valley. It will be followed by a noon open house and chili feed at its post near Mile 13 of Glacier Highway.

And Alaska Native veterans are hosting a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Southeast Alaska Native Veterans Memorial Park downtown. The event will move into Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall for lunch and additional events.

Federal, state and local government offices are closed for the holiday.