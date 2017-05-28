Federal officials in Alaska probe 2 plane crashes; 4 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously Saturday, killing a total of four people.
KTUU-TV reports the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 a.m. The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment.
Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.
Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 a.m.
Alaska State Troopers reported late Saturday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.
