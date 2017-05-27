Interior Secretary Zinke to visit Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZINK’-ee) will visit Alaska.

The state’s congressional delegation announced Zinke will arrive Saturday for a multi-day trip that will include a visit to Prudhoe Bay.

His itinerary also includes visiting Denali National Park and Preserve, which is celebrating its centennial, and meetings with Interior Department employees and the Alaska Federation of Natives in Anchorage.

On Wednesday, also in Anchorage, Zinke is scheduled to address an Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference.

Zinke, a former Montana congressman, was confirmed as Interior secretary earlier this year.

In a joint statement, Alaska’s congressional delegation says it looks forward to showing Zinke Alaska’s beauty and potential and the impact that Interior Department decisions have on Alaskans’ lives.

Gov. Bill Walker’s office says Walker also will meet with Zinke.