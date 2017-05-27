Feds to gain control over Alaska river

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Starting next month, the management of king salmon on a southwestern Alaska river will transfer from state control to federal.
KYUK-AM reports that as of June 12, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin to oversee the salmon living on lower and middle Kuskokwim River. Under federal law, the switch is necessary when there is poor return of king salmon. By taking over the fishery, the service is responsible for ensuring that local people receive subsistence priority.
According to the report, the feds may announce gillnet fishing openings depending on the condition of the run.
Refuge Manager Ken Stahlnecker says one opening is already scheduled for June 12. He expects fishers will be allowed to harvest as many as salmons this year as last year: about 40,000 kings.
Recent headlines
-
2 dead, 1 critical in plane crash near HainesThe incident had witnesses, which can help investigators determine the cause of a crash in the same way witnesses are helpful when investigating car accidents.
-
With tug still underwater, Samson develops salvage planDivers have found multiple spots where oil could have been released and have since sealed off those locations. The total amount of oil released from the Powhatan is unknown.
-
G7 Summit ends without U.S. joining consensus on climate changeToday's communiqué from the summit is unusually short. Notably, it says the U.S. "is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement."
-
Life-without-parole sentences for D.C. Sniper thrown out by judgeThe judge ruled Friday that, because the Supreme Court has found mandatory life for juveniles unconstitutional, two sentences being served in Virginia by Lee Boyd Malvo must be reconsidered.