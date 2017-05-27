Fairbanks police kill man who rammed police vehicles

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks police officers shot and killed a car chase suspect after the man rammed law enforcement vehicles that had blocked his pickup at a Mitchell Expressway onramp.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the suspect’s name has not been released.
Alaska State Troopers first spotted the man with outstanding felony warrants driving a white pickup Thursday.
Troopers chased him down the Richardson Highway, and Troopers Lt. Brian Wassmann says witnesses reported the suspect fired at officers.
Fairbanks police joined the chase and deployed a spike strip to deflate the pickup’s tires. The man rammed law enforcement vehicles and they closed in on him.
Wassmann says that’s when “Fairbanks police officers then discharged their weapons.”
The man was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
