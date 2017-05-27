Arkansas veteran’s remains returns home after 65 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The remains of an Arkansas National Guardsman killed 65 years ago in a plane crash in Alaska have been returned to his home state.
Staff Sgt. Robert Dale Van Fossen was 21 when his plane went missing on Nov. 22, 1952, after he and other troops flew through harsh weather.
Wreckage was found eight days later, but the remains of many of those killed weren’t found until 2012, when the site was rediscovered by a Black Hawk helicopter on a routine training mission. Van Fossen’s remains were identified through DNA testing last year.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Van Fossen.
The governor signed a proclamation saying the state was proud to bring Van Fossen home, “to honor his life, accomplishments and service to his nation.”
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
