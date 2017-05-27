2 dead, 1 critical in plane crash near Haines

Two people died in a plane crash about 9 miles southwest of Haines near Glacier Point late Saturday morning. One person is critically injured, said Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska office in Anchorage.

“Witnesses reported a twin engine airplane taking off from a site. … It crashed in an area of tidal flats or tidal beach in shallow water and unfortunately, two people (were) deceased at the scene,” Johnson said.

He said emergency responders removed the injured passenger from the wreck and flew them to Juneau by helicopter. He does not know the identities of the passengers and he doesn’t know what caused the crash. He also didn’t say whether it was a commercial or private flight.

He said an NTSB investigator will ride a helicopter to the crash site Sunday morning alongside Alaska State Troopers and a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Once our investigator gets boots on the ground down there, those are the types of details as far as weather conditions, wind conditions,” Johnson explained. “Ultimately (we’ll) be able to actually interview the witnesses that actually saw this, that’s where we’re going to get a lot of the information.”

Johnson said they are “blessed” to have witnesses to the crash. He said witnesses can help investigators determine the cause of a crash in the same way witnesses are helpful when investigating car accidents.

The NTSB also reported there was a plane crash 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks Saturday.