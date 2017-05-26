Newscast – Friday, May 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- NTSB investigates helicopter crash on Herbert Glacier;
- GCI is hiking its internet rates;
- University of Alaska Fairbanks gets a new chancellor and
- Deceased members of a WWII-era Native Alaskan militia will be recognized by Gov. Bill Walker.
- Plus there are sunny skies forecast for Memorial Day Weekend…
Recent headlines
-
16 Alaska Territorial Guard vets to be honored in AnchorageSixteen veterans of the Alaska Territorial Guard will be honored at a discharge ceremony today. Four of them are from Western Alaska.
-
Juneau mulls relaxing zoning rules for historic housesThe historic houses in Juneau and Douglas were predominately built by miners and fishermen long before today's zoning was put into place. That's prevented homeowners from restoring or rebuilding homes in these neighborhoods without running into conflict with the city's zoning laws -- a temporary fix may be on the way.
-
Young joins Afghanistan war skeptics in CongressAlaska U.S. Rep. Don Young wants to know why Americans are still fighting in Afghanistan. He has co-sponsored a bill that would end funding for the war in a year, unless the president and Congress affirm the need for it.
-
Why’d they put the whale way over there?In this Curious Juneau, we look back at why the city put a massive bronze whale so far from the center of downtown.