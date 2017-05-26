Newscast – Friday, May 26, 2017

In this newscast:

  • NTSB investigates helicopter crash on Herbert Glacier;
  • GCI is hiking its internet rates;
  • University of Alaska Fairbanks gets a new chancellor and
  • Deceased members of a WWII-era Native Alaskan militia will be recognized by Gov. Bill Walker.
  • Plus there are sunny skies forecast for Memorial Day Weekend…
0

Recent headlines

X