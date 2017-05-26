16 Alaska Territorial Guard vets to be honored in Anchorage

Sixteen veterans of the Alaska Territorial Guard will be honored at a discharge ceremony today. Four of them are from Western Alaska.
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and Brig. Gen. Laurie Hummel, from the Alaska National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will present honorable discharge documents and service medals to the surviving family members of the selected military servicemen.
The 16 Alaska Territorial Guardsmen who will be recognized at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage include Pvt. Frederick A. Asicksik from Shaktoolik; Pvt. Ole O. Bahr, Jr. from Nome; Pvt. Nick Beans from Mountain Village; and Steve Otten from St. Michael.
APRN reports that nearly 2,600 discharge papers have been issued since 2004 to Alaska Territorial Guard veterans as militia members or relatives are found or apply for them.
An Alaska Territorial Guard task force is working to make this ceremony an annual event, according to a release from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau mulls relaxing zoning rules for historic housesThe historic houses in Juneau and Douglas were predominately built by miners and fishermen long before today's zoning was put into place. That's prevented homeowners from restoring or rebuilding homes in these neighborhoods without running into conflict with the city's zoning laws -- a temporary fix may be on the way.
-
Young joins Afghanistan war skeptics in CongressAlaska U.S. Rep. Don Young wants to know why Americans are still fighting in Afghanistan. He has co-sponsored a bill that would end funding for the war in a year, unless the president and Congress affirm the need for it.
-
Why’d they put the whale way over there?In this Curious Juneau, we look back at why the city put a massive bronze whale so far from the center of downtown.
-
House and Senate disagree on much, but agree on using computer modelDivision analysts emphasized that the projections aren’t precise. But at least they give lawmakers an objective source of information.