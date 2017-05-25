NTSB investigating helicopter crash on Herbert Glacier

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating how and why a Juneau-bound helicopter ferrying tourists crashed during a glacier excursion.
The pilot and six tourists were treated and released at Juneau’s hospital with minor injuries.
Coastal Helicopters released a statement that its helicopter was returning about 6 p.m. Monday to Juneau when it ran into trouble on Herbert Glacier.
The NTSB says that the AStar helicopter sustained major damage and was disabled.
“My understanding is a second Coastal Helicopter was able to reach the site and were able to get the folks off of the glacier before nightfall,”said Clint Johnson, NTSB’s regional aviation chief in Anchorage.
The Juneau-based charter company still is trying to retrieve its aircraft, he said.
Coastal Helicopters operates out of Juneau International Airport and regularly ferries tourists to the ice fields about 20 miles north of Juneau.
“What we understand is that this helicopter was operating in connection with a dog sledding excursion on the Herbert Glacier or in that area,” Johnson said. “We’re working very closely with Coastal Helicopters at this point right now to find out exactly what the circumstances were that led up to this accident and also what the extent of the injuries – if any.”
No names have been released. Investigators say the company is fully cooperating with the NTSB.
