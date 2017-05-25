Newscast – Thursday, May 25, 2017

In this newscast:
- An AP and USA Today Network analysis identifies five children in Alaska who have fatally shot themselves or another child between 2014 and 2016,
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan introduces a bill to bolster missile defense in response to North Korea, and
- the Iditarod Sled Dog Race loses a major backer and blames animal rights activists.
