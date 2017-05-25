Anchorage police seek female suspect in credit union robbery

Anchorage Police Department are looking for this woman, who they believe is about 30-years-old, who is suspected in the robbery of an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage. (Video capture image courtesy Anchorage Police Department)

Anchorage Police Department are looking for this woman, who they believe is about 30-years-old, who is suspected in the robbery of an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage. (Video capture image courtesy Anchorage Police Department)

ANCHORAGE — A woman robbed a south-side credit union and escaped in a red pickup, Anchorage police said.

The woman at about 5 p.m. Wednesday walked into Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 125 W. Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage.

She approached a teller and handed over a note demanding money. The note implied she had a weapon, police said.

The woman drove off in a newer model red Ford pickup with an extended cab and a step-side bed.

The woman’s face was captured by the bank’s security camera. Police describe her as about 30 years old.

0

Recent headlines

X