Anchorage police seek female suspect in credit union robbery

ANCHORAGE — A woman robbed a south-side credit union and escaped in a red pickup, Anchorage police said.
The woman at about 5 p.m. Wednesday walked into Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 125 W. Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage.
She approached a teller and handed over a note demanding money. The note implied she had a weapon, police said.
The woman drove off in a newer model red Ford pickup with an extended cab and a step-side bed.
The woman’s face was captured by the bank’s security camera. Police describe her as about 30 years old.
