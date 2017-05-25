Anchorage police seek female suspect in credit union robbery

ANCHORAGE — A woman robbed a south-side credit union and escaped in a red pickup, Anchorage police said.

The woman at about 5 p.m. Wednesday walked into Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, 125 W. Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage.

She approached a teller and handed over a note demanding money. The note implied she had a weapon, police said.

The woman drove off in a newer model red Ford pickup with an extended cab and a step-side bed.

The woman’s face was captured by the bank’s security camera. Police describe her as about 30 years old.