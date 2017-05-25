Anchorage police confront man with hatchet; shots fired

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage officer confronted a suspected prowler armed with a hatchet Thursday and fired shots in south Anchorage, police say.
An initial police news release does not indicate whether the suspect was struck.
Police just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday took a report of a prowler in south Anchorage between the Old and New Seward highways off 100th Avenue.
Officers found that someone had broken into multiple cars.
An officer spotted a man cutting through neighborhood yards.
The officer tried to stop the man, and when he continued, unsuccessfully attempted to stop him with a stun gun.
Police say the suspect produced a hatchet. The officer then reported shots had been fired.
Police say they have contacted all people involved and that they continue to investigate the crime scene.
