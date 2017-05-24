Newscast – Wednesday, May 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- A 60-year-old Juneau woman chases off two burglars and helps police locate them,
- state regulators are holding a public hearing for locals to sound off on trash pick up issues after a new company buys out the old, and
- the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions is considering the Capitol slap case in which a state senator is accused of striking an Alaska Dispatch News reporter.
Recent headlines
No legislative action on special session’s seventh dayThere has been no sign of progress in resolving the state's budget crisis. Special sessions typically cost $20,000 to $30,000 each day.
Sea lion feeding hot spots have reliable, not necessarily abundant, foodReliable food sources are more important to Steller sea lions than abundant prey.
Republicans’ AHCA would leave 23M more uninsured, Congressional Budget Office saysThe nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the GOP's Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill would also reduce the deficit and leave some sick Americans unable to buy coverage.
Mendenhall Valley woman chases off burglars, helps JPD locate suspectsA 60-year-old Juneau woman came home Tuesday night to find her door forced open, according to a Juneau Police Department news release. She chased two men out of her home, and then continued after them giving police updates on their location until their arrest, according to the police.