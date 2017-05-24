Newscast – Wednesday, May 24, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A 60-year-old Juneau woman chases off two burglars and helps police locate them,
  • state regulators are holding a public hearing for locals to sound off on trash pick up issues after a new company buys out the old, and
  • the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions is considering the Capitol slap case in which a state senator is accused of striking an Alaska Dispatch News reporter.
