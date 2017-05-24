Juneau Afternoon – 5-25-17

Thursday, May 24, 2017

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;

UAS Corner – Frank Coenraad will be here to highlight “Summer in the Rainforest,” a conference for teachers;

We’ll get an overview of the pools in town with guest, Julie Jackson.

We’ll talk with Jessica Edwards about the Southeast Alaska State Fair.

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more,