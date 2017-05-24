Juneau Afternoon – 5-24-17

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
We’ll learn about boating safety with Michael Folkerts, Coast Guard Recreational Boating Safety Manager
The Alaska State Museum was honored with the National Medal for Museum and Library Service; Scott Carlee will be here to talk about that
Lynn Schooler will give us a preview of Saturday’s lecture about the Lituya Bay disaster
And Amanda Filori will tell us about the Arts Council Rock Around the Block Parties
Recent headlines
Republicans’ AHCA would leave 23M more uninsured, Congressional Budget Office saysThe nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that the GOP's Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill would also reduce the deficit and leave some sick Americans unable to buy coverage.
Mendenhall Valley woman chases off burglars, helps JPD locate suspectsA 60-year-old Juneau woman came home Tuesday night to find her door forced open, according to a Juneau Police Department news release. She chased two men out of her home, and then continued after them giving police updates on their location until their arrest, according to the police.
Trump’s big wall is now just 74 miles long in his budget planIf completed, the request would mean one-third of the southwest border would be fenced. Facing a skeptical Congress, the White House says it plans to ask for more funding in future years.
3 things for Alaskans to know about Trump’s budgetPresident Trump is proposing to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. That’s one detail from the budget the White House delivered to Congress Tuesday. The document fleshes out the “blueprint” released in March.