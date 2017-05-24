Juneau Afternoon – 5-24-17

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

We’ll learn about boating safety with Michael Folkerts, Coast Guard Recreational Boating Safety Manager

The Alaska State Museum was honored with the National Medal for Museum and Library Service; Scott Carlee will be here to talk about that

Lynn Schooler will give us a preview of Saturday’s lecture about the Lituya Bay disaster

And Amanda Filori will tell us about the Arts Council Rock Around the Block Parties