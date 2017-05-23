Trial set for Alaska man charged in girlfriend’s death

ANCHORAGE — A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Alaska man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend when he tried to kill himself and the bullet struck the woman after passing through his head.
Victor Sibson wore a helmet during his brief appearance in court Tuesday. He was scheduled for an Aug. 21 trial.
Sibson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the April 19 death of Brittany-Mae Haag after she was shot at the couple’s Anchorage apartment.
Members of both their families attend Tuesday’s court hearing.
Prosecutors said one casing was found at the scene of the shooting, and the bullet was recovered from Haag’s chest during her autopsy.
Sibson is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which declined to comment.
