Newscast – Tuesday, May 23, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly creates a homelessness task force, and
- the Alaska House of Representatives passes a bill aimed curbing prescription opioid abuse.
Recent headlines
JPD sends Capitol slap case to Office of Special ProsecutionsTypical criminal cases go to local district attorneys for consideration. The head of the Office of Special Prosecutions wouldn't elaborate on why this case was in his office.
Human leg pulled from Gastineau Channel, owner unknownA human leg and boot were pulled out of Gastineau Channel near Sandy Beach on Monday afternoon, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
For the sake of the herring egg harvest, Sitka Tribe calls for smaller fisheryA decades old debate is gaining traction over the stability of Sitka’s herring population.
Trial set for Alaska man charged in girlfriend’s deathA trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Alaska man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend when he tried to kill himself and the bullet struck the woman after passing through his head.