Juneau Afternoon – 5-24-17

Recent headlines
Trial set for Alaska man charged in girlfriend’s deathA trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Alaska man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend when he tried to kill himself and the bullet struck the woman after passing through his head.
Ask a Climatologist: The early arrival of ‘peak summer’ in AlaskaIf you imagine a chart, 'peak summer' is the top of the annual temperature curve or the warmest part of the year. In Interior Alaska, that peak happens much earlier than most of the rest of the country.
Haines leaders grapple with police, economic development budget questionsShould the Haines Borough have a five-officer police force? $95,000 in government funding? How should the borough go about giving money to nonprofits? These are some of the questions the assembly has to decide on next week, in the fiscal year 18 borough budget.
Alutiiq Museum to exhibit Old Harbor artist’s treasured pieceThe Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository supports Alaska Native artists locally and statewide, and it just announced the acquisition of a couple of beaded art pieces, including a headdress from an artist in Old Harbor.