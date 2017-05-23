Juneau Afternoon – 5-23-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host;

​We’ll learn about Above & Beyond Alaska’s Kayaking classes with Caitlin McElhinny

​CBJ RecycleWorks Manager Michele Elfers will be here to talk about a public meeting coming up on Thursday, May 25. about the future of Juneau’s garbage service.

​Nancy Courtney will be here to highlight the upcoming Safe Graduation Party;

High School Principals will talk about Graduation Ceremonies which take place on Sunday, May 28

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN