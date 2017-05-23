JPD sends Capitol slap case to Office of Special Prosecutions

The Office of Special Prosecutions now has the case in which a state senator is accused of slapping an Alaska Dispatch News reporter in the state Capitol.
This follows the Juneau Police Department wrapping its investigation into what Lt. David Campbell characterized as a harassment case.
Chief Assistant Attorney General Andrew Peterson confirmed Tuesday that his office had received the case, but wouldn’t elaborate. Peterson said he cannot comment on ongoing cases. It’s up to his office to decide whether to prosecute.
Typical criminal cases go to local district attorneys for consideration.
Alaska Dispatch News reporter Nathaniel Herz said Sen. David Wilson slapped him in the Capitol on May 2, when he asked for the senator’s reaction to a story. Herz had an audio recording of the incident.
Wilson has declined to comment on the incident.
Under state law, state legislators are immune to misdemeanor arrest while the legislature is in session.
Recent headlines
-
Human leg pulled from Gastineau Channel, owner unknownA human leg and boot were pulled out of Gastineau Channel near Sandy Beach on Monday afternoon, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
-
For the sake of the herring egg harvest, Sitka Tribe calls for smaller fisheryA decades old debate is gaining traction over the stability of Sitka’s herring population.
-
Trial set for Alaska man charged in girlfriend’s deathA trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Alaska man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend when he tried to kill himself and the bullet struck the woman after passing through his head.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The early arrival of ‘peak summer’ in AlaskaIf you imagine a chart, 'peak summer' is the top of the annual temperature curve or the warmest part of the year. In Interior Alaska, that peak happens much earlier than most of the rest of the country.