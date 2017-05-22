Troopers arrest man after high-speed chase near Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska — An Anchorage man on probation for felony theft was arrested after a high-speed chase near Wasilla.

Nicholas Randazzo, 31, drove more than 100 mph as he tried to elude an officer Sunday night, troopers said.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers tried to stop a compact car near Mile 5 Knik-Goose Bay Road for suspected moving violations.

The driver accelerated, troopers said, ran red lights and passed cars in no-passing zones. The speed limit was 55 mph.

After 2.5 miles, the driver failed to negotiate a turn, slid into a ditch and struck a utility box.

Troopers say the driver tried to run but was subdued with a stun gun.

Randazzo was held without bail at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless driving and resisting arrest.