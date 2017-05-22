Troopers arrest man after high-speed chase near Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska — An Anchorage man on probation for felony theft was arrested after a high-speed chase near Wasilla.
Nicholas Randazzo, 31, drove more than 100 mph as he tried to elude an officer Sunday night, troopers said.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers tried to stop a compact car near Mile 5 Knik-Goose Bay Road for suspected moving violations.
The driver accelerated, troopers said, ran red lights and passed cars in no-passing zones. The speed limit was 55 mph.
After 2.5 miles, the driver failed to negotiate a turn, slid into a ditch and struck a utility box.
Troopers say the driver tried to run but was subdued with a stun gun.
Randazzo was held without bail at Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on suspicion of felony eluding, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Recent headlines
-
Yukon subsistence fishermen needed to collect king salmon samplesOver the past several years, fishery managers have placed extremely tight harvest restrictions on king salmon fishing in the Yukon River. The hope is that conservation will lead to larger runs.
-
New road and landowner collaboration key to harvesting young growth Tongass timberAfter new federal plans were set in motion last year, old growth logging in Alaska’s national forests is on its way out. Still, the feds have to make some timber sales available in the Tongass.
-
State asks for mule deer sightings due to moose winter tick concernThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in reporting sightings of mule deer around the Interior.
-
Flynn to take the 5th, refuses to turn over documents to Senate panelThe former national security adviser is refusing to turn over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.