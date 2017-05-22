Newscast – Monday, May 22, 2017

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two separated kayakers near Chichagof Island on Saturday evening.
- The Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 60-year-old inmate who complained of breathing trouble.
- Senator Dan Sullivan was heckled at a town hall meeting primarily for his positions on health care.
- The operator of the Red Dog Mine will give millions of dollars to 11 Northwest Arctic Borough villages instead of paying taxes.
Recent headlines
New road and landowner collaboration key to harvesting young growth Tongass timberAfter new federal plans were set in motion last year, old growth logging in Alaska’s national forests is on its way out. Still, the feds have to make some timber sales available in the Tongass.
State asks for mule deer sightings due to moose winter tick concernThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in reporting sightings of mule deer around the Interior.
Flynn to take the 5th, refuses to turn over documents to Senate panelThe former national security adviser is refusing to turn over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
More than 10 years after alleged sexual assault, Bill Cosby trial to beginA year and a half after Cosby was charged with felony counts of sexual assault over a 2004 encounter, which Cosby maintains was consensual, jury selection is to begin Monday in Philadelphia.