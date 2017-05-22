Newscast – Monday, May 22, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two separated kayakers near Chichagof Island on Saturday evening.
  • The Alaska Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 60-year-old inmate who complained of breathing trouble.
  • Senator Dan Sullivan was heckled at a town hall meeting primarily for his positions on health care.
  • The operator of the Red Dog Mine will give millions of dollars to 11 Northwest Arctic Borough villages instead of paying taxes.
