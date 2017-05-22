Delta returns to Juneau with summer flights to capital city

Delta Air Lines began seasonal flights to Alaska’s capital city on Friday, according City and Borough of Juneau news release.
Flights will run once a day during the summer season, the release said. Planes will land in Juneau at night and depart in the morning.
“When the weather is kind of nasty, instead of doing missed approaches, Delta has a better chance of getting in,”
Airport Manager Patty Wahto said in the release. “It’s similar to what Alaska Airlines has. It puts Delta at a level playing field as far as getting in and out.”
Passengers should plan to check-in two hours before their flight, Delta officials advised.
Recent headlines
-
Yukon subsistence fishermen needed to collect king salmon samplesOver the past several years, fishery managers have placed extremely tight harvest restrictions on king salmon fishing in the Yukon River. The hope is that conservation will lead to larger runs.
-
New road and landowner collaboration key to harvesting young growth Tongass timberAfter new federal plans were set in motion last year, old growth logging in Alaska’s national forests is on its way out. Still, the feds have to make some timber sales available in the Tongass.
-
State asks for mule deer sightings due to moose winter tick concernThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public’s help in reporting sightings of mule deer around the Interior.
-
Flynn to take the 5th, refuses to turn over documents to Senate panelThe former national security adviser is refusing to turn over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.