Delta returns to Juneau with summer flights to capital city

Delta Air Lines began seasonal flights to Alaska’s capital city on Friday, according City and Borough of Juneau news release.

Flights will run once a day during the summer season, the release said. Planes will land in Juneau at night and depart in the morning.

“When the weather is kind of nasty, instead of doing missed approaches, Delta has a better chance of getting in,”

Airport Manager Patty Wahto said in the release. “It’s similar to what Alaska Airlines has. It puts Delta at a level playing field as far as getting in and out.”

Passengers should plan to check-in two hours before their flight, Delta officials advised.