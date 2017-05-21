Revisiting internment camp near Juneau promotes healing

As the raven flies, Funter Bay is less than twenty miles from downtown Juneau. The bay is nooked into the northwest corner of Admiralty Island–if you’ve traveled by boat to Hoonah or Gustavus you’ve passed it.
But did you know that was where the U.S. Government interned hundreds of Aleuts, or Unangan people, to protect them from Japanese invasion during World War II?
The internees, from St. Paul and St. George in the Pribolof Islands, were moved about 1,300 miles against their will.
People died on the way and in Funter Bay over their two-year internment.
The nonprofit Friends of Admiralty Island organized a trip on Saturday that brought internees, and descendants of internees back to the camp to raise awareness and promote healing.
Over 100 people joined Saturday’s trip including KTOO’s Scott Burton who brings us this audio postcard.
The audio includes the voices of Tara Bourdukofsky, Ginger Bear, Karen Clark, Martin Stepeton, Bishop David, and Jill Merculief Schnabel.
Click here to read a story about the internment camp 50 miles south on Killisnoo Island near Angoon.
