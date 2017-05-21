Revisiting internment camp near Juneau promotes healing

As the raven flies, Funter Bay is less than twenty miles from downtown Juneau. The bay is nooked into the northwest corner of Admiralty Island–if you’ve traveled by boat to Hoonah or Gustavus you’ve passed it.

But did you know that was where the U.S. Government interned hundreds of Aleuts, or Unangan people, to protect them from Japanese invasion during World War II?

The internees, from St. Paul and St. George in the Pribolof Islands, were moved about 1,300 miles against their will.

People died on the way and in Funter Bay over their two-year internment.

Agafon Krukoff Jr. and David Katzeek speak on Saturday. The ceremony was held on a Wooshkeetaan village site. (Photo by Scott Burton KTOO)

Haretina Krukoff is helped onto the beach by friends and family. Haretina was evacuated to Funter Bay during the war and married Agafon Krukoff while there. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

Martin Stepeton introduces his grandmother Haretina Krukoff while Tlingit elder Marie Olson (in pink) looks on. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

Jill Merculief Schnabel address the importance of forgiveness. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

Russian Orthodox Bishop David Mahaffey of the Alaska Diocese sprinkles holy water on the Aleut graves. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)

(Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO).

The nonprofit Friends of Admiralty Island organized a trip on Saturday that brought internees, and descendants of internees back to the camp to raise awareness and promote healing.

Over 100 people joined Saturday’s trip including KTOO’s Scott Burton who brings us this audio postcard.

The audio includes the voices of Tara Bourdukofsky, Ginger Bear, Karen Clark, Martin Stepeton, Bishop David, and Jill Merculief Schnabel.

A healing cross with an Aleut motif was constructed by individuals incarcerated at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. (Photo by Scott Burton/KTOO)