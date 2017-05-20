US Navy to search Alaska ocean floor for explosives

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Navy will be searching for World War II-era explosives on the ocean floor near an Alaska island in June.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Friday that the Navy will be looking for any munitions and explosives that may have been behind left in the water surrounding Kodiak Island.

Navy Public Affairs Officer Leslie Yuenger says the move is part of an environmental restoration program that assesses potential issues that may have resulted from past operations and activities. The water surrounding Kodiak Island was named a Naval Defensive Site on March 22, 1941.

Yuenger says another Alaska survey has discovered WWII munitions or explosives in the water surrounding Dutch Harbor.

She says the survey findings will be made into a public site inspection report.