Officials: Alaska police cannot own or operate weed business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Police Standards Council has decided officers and prison guards in the state should not be getting involved in the marijuana industry.
KTUU-TV reports the council voted earlier this month to ban police from “owning or operating a marijuana business.”
The council had cited the ongoing federal ban as a contributing factor to its decision.
Council director Bob Griffiths had said the matter needed to be addressed as the marijuana business continues taking hold in Alaska.
Any certified police officer found to be operating a marijuana business since the rule has passed will lose their ability to work for a police department or any other law enforcement agency across the state.
Alaska voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2014. Retail sale began in late 2016.
