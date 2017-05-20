Alaska man sentenced to federal prison, probation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison for illegal possession of 32 guns.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 49-year-old Floyd Julius Stuck of Tok was also sentenced to three years of probation Friday.

Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit raided Stuck’s home last year. They got word of large amounts of methamphetamine, stolen guns, jewelry, vehicles and trailers reportedly at his home.

According to charging documents, officers found drugs and guns as well as 49 grams of heroin and 49 morphine and OxyContin tablets.

Stuck was indicted by a federal grand jury last May on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says he pleaded guilty to the charge in March.