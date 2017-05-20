Alaska man sentenced to federal prison, probation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison for illegal possession of 32 guns.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 49-year-old Floyd Julius Stuck of Tok was also sentenced to three years of probation Friday.
Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit raided Stuck’s home last year. They got word of large amounts of methamphetamine, stolen guns, jewelry, vehicles and trailers reportedly at his home.
According to charging documents, officers found drugs and guns as well as 49 grams of heroin and 49 morphine and OxyContin tablets.
Stuck was indicted by a federal grand jury last May on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A U.S. Attorney’s Office news release says he pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
Recent headlines
-
Pro-recall group in Homer holds rally as ACLU case lands on fourth judgeThe recall election is scheduled for June 13.
-
Mine operator to donate millions in profits to 11 northwest villagesThis year, $11 million of profits from Red Dog Mine will be invested into a Village Improvement Fund (VIF), as well as between $4 and 8 million annually for the next nine years.
-
Scientists sneak a peek at how ladybugs fold their wingsLadybugs are famous for their spotted wing cases. But researchers in Japan were interested in what was happening under that colorful exterior: How delicate wings were folding origami-like into place.
-
Australian woman to return home this week after nearly 10 years in Bali prisonSchapelle Corby's case captivated the Australian media when she was arrested for drug smuggling in 2004. Now she is returning home, after nearly a decade in prison and three years on parole in Bali.