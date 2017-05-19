Newscast – Friday, May 19, 2017

In this newscast: Alaska legislature approves REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses; Uber and Lyft are coming to Alaska and deceased rocker Chris Cornell’s family disputes the musician committed suicide.
Recent headlines
Pebble forms advisory committee to help with range of issuesThe Pebble Partnership announced Thursday that is has officially formed a new advisory committee in an effort to expand its engagement with stakeholders. The company noted the commitments of five founding members: Willie Hensley, Kimberly Williams, Jim Maddy, General Joseph Ralston and Terrence ‘Rock’ Salt. Mike Heatwole is a spokesman for Pebble Mine.
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to charge over sexting with a minorThe disgraced former congressman from New York pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner is the estranged husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sales set for JuneThe federal sale is scheduled for June 21. That same day, the state is also holding an oil and gas lease sale for about 4.2 million acres in the Cook Inlet region