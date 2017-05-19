Juneau Afternoon – 5-22-17

A Juneau Afternoon, May 22, 2017
Host: Scott Burton
Deborah Baer, from The Grateful Dogs of Juneau, will be here to highlight Saturday’s Glass Pick-Up at Sandy Beach;
We’ll learn about an upcoming Alaska Men Stopping Violence Training workshop;
And we’ll talk with Katherine Heumann about plans for the new JACC.
Recent headlines
Juneau high school soccer teams play to help injured playerEvery year Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas High Schools’ soccer teams turn one or two games into a cancer awareness fundraiser. This year the fundraiser is dedicated to Hunter Rathbone.
Pebble forms advisory committee to help with range of issuesThe Pebble Partnership announced Thursday that is has officially formed a new advisory committee in an effort to expand its engagement with stakeholders. The company noted the commitments of five founding members: Willie Hensley, Kimberly Williams, Jim Maddy, General Joseph Ralston and Terrence ‘Rock’ Salt. Mike Heatwole is a spokesman for Pebble Mine.
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to charge over sexting with a minorThe disgraced former congressman from New York pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner is the estranged husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
