Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sales set for June

The federal government this week announced it’s holding an oil and gas lease sale for over 1 million acres in Cook Inlet this June.
The offshore area spans from south of Kalgin Island to north of Seldovia.
The last three federal lease sales in Cook Inlet were canceled due to lack of industry interest.
In a letter submitted to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management last year, environmental groups raised concerns about oil and gas development’s impact on marine species and subsistence activities. The groups also said Cook Inlet’s harsh conditions make development risky.
The agency said it will require mitigation efforts for all lease holders to protect the Inlet’s resources.
The federal sale is scheduled for June 21. That same day, the state is also holding an oil and gas lease sale for about 4.2 million acres in the Cook Inlet region.
Recent headlines
-
Pebble forms advisory committee to help with range of issuesThe Pebble Partnership announced Thursday that is has officially formed a new advisory committee in an effort to expand its engagement with stakeholders. The company noted the commitments of five founding members: Willie Hensley, Kimberly Williams, Jim Maddy, General Joseph Ralston and Terrence ‘Rock’ Salt. Mike Heatwole is a spokesman for Pebble Mine.
-
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to charge over sexting with a minorThe disgraced former congressman from New York pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner is the estranged husband of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
-
-
Interior nominee sees ‘clean slate’ on land in trustTribes that want to place land in federal trust, giving them Indian Country jurisdiction, are still waiting to see how the Trump administration will treat their applications. The nominee for deputy Interior secretary, David Bernhardt, suggests history won’t be any guide.