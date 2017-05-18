Newscast – Thursday, May 18, 2017

Stories include:
- Start of the special session of the Alaska Legislature, and
- New head of the Alaska State Troopers, and
- Resignation of Petersburg Mayor Mark Jensen, and
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee meeting in Seattle.
Recent headlines
Kodiak biologists to conduct bear population surveyEvery year, if the weather allows, Kodiak biologists choose a sample area to fly over to get an estimate of the season’s bear population.
State says harsh conditions, not aging infrastructure, culprit in Cook Inlet gas leakNow that the state's had time to investigate, Geoff Merrell with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said aging equipment probably wasn't to blame for the gas leak.
Gardentalk – Dividing primulasCarefully dig up the plant and separate out the various drumsticks of flowers by lightly shaking and washing out the soil from the roots. Trim off the flower top and a few of the roots before transplanting in groups of three.
At least 1 dead, 12 injured after car strikes pedestrians in Times SquareEmergency responders have blocked the area where a car plowed into a crowd after leaping a curb at 45th Street and Broadway, according to fire officials. It's not clear why the car crashed.