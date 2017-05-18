Juneau Afternoon – 5-19-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
We’ll talk with Gary Motley about this weekend’s Juneau Jazz & Classics concerts;
We’ll talk with Reed Stoops, Eric Boraas and Jamie Waste about a new fund set up to support Parks, Trails, and Recreation;
We’ll highlight about an upcoming Writers Workshop;
We’ll get the details about the Alaska Youth Choir performance.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
State says harsh conditions, not ageing infrastructure, culprit in Cook Inlet gas leakNow that the state's had time to investigate, Geoff Merrell with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said aging equipment probably wasn't to blame for the gas leak.
Gardentalk – Dividing primulasCarefully dig up the plant and separate out the various drumsticks of flowers by lightly shaking and washing out the soil from the roots. Trim off the flower top and a few of the roots before transplanting in groups of three.
At least 1 dead, 12 injured after car strikes pedestrians in Times SquareEmergency responders have blocked the area where a car plowed into a crowd after leaping a curb at 45th Street and Broadway, according to fire officials. It's not clear why the car crashed.
Leaving timber behind, an Alaska town Ketchikan turns to tourismTimber used to be the economic engine of Ketchikan, Alaska, but after the pulp mill there closed in the '90s, the town turned to tourism.