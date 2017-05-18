Juneau Afternoon – 5-19-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.

We’ll talk with Gary Motley about this weekend’s Juneau Jazz & Classics concerts;

We’ll talk with Reed Stoops, Eric Boraas and Jamie Waste about a new fund set up to support Parks, Trails, and Recreation;

We’ll highlight about an upcoming Writers Workshop;

We’ll get the details about the Alaska Youth Choir performance.

