Gardentalk – Dividing primulas

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski provides some tips for dividing primula, commonly known as primrose.

He recommends waiting until after the primose plant has finished blooming and the flowers begin fading away.

Carefully dig up the plant and separate out the various drumsticks of flowers by lightly shaking and washing out the soil from the roots. Trim off the flower top and a few of the roots.

When transplanting primrose, create groups of three plants that are each spaced 6 to 8 inches apart. Buyarski says early transplanted primrose will likely flower as soon as next year.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/05/garden051817.mp3 Listen to the May 18th edition of Gardentalk about primroses:

Buyarski also made a pitch for the Master Gardener Primula Tour from noon to 3 p.m. May 20-21.

A panel discussion and potluck will be from 5-7 p.m. May 21 @360 in the KTOO building.

Tickets are available from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and Hearthside Books. They can also be purchased online at jahc.org.

Maps and tickets will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20 at Carrs/Safeway and Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.