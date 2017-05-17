Juneau Afternoon – 5-18-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;

David Coucheron and Evan Drachtman will be here to highlight their Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival concertS;

Juneau Stop Heroin/Stop Talking – Student Awareness Campaign

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org