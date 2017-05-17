Brass music fills the State Office Building

This is the Axiom Brass Quintet from at today’s Juneau Jazz and Classics’ lunchtime concert at the State Office Building.
Between songs, members of the group talked to the audience, which included several school groups, about the histories and mechanics of their instruments—two trumpets, a tuba, a French horn, and a trombone.
The quintet plays again tonight at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center at 7 p.m. The group will be joined by several additional instruments, including piano, bass, cello, and violin.
Juneau Jazz and Classics continues Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. The concert is titled “The Rites of Spring” and will include compositions by Beethoven, Vivaldi and Stravinsky.
The two-week festival concludes on Saturday at Centennial Hall with Richard Thompson. Click here for a full schedule.
