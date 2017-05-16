Newscast – Tuesday, May 16, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature is poised to hold confirmation votes on Gov. Bill Walker’s appointees,
  • the Juneau Assembly OKs rezoning the “Field of Fireweed” for industrial use,
  • fundraising efforts to meet an insurance deductible to rebuild the Twin Lakes playground are fulfilled, and
  • the weather and aurora forecasts align for a good chance of seeing northern lights.
