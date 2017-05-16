Newscast – Tuesday, May 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature is poised to hold confirmation votes on Gov. Bill Walker’s appointees,
- the Juneau Assembly OKs rezoning the “Field of Fireweed” for industrial use,
- fundraising efforts to meet an insurance deductible to rebuild the Twin Lakes playground are fulfilled, and
- the weather and aurora forecasts align for a good chance of seeing northern lights.
Recent headlines
-
Addiction experts: Health secretary’s comments on opioid treatments unscientific and damagingAddiction experts are up in arms after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price referred to medication-assisted treatment as "substituting one opioid for another."
-
Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska’s SummerThe outlook for June, July and August is for warmer than average temperatures for most of Alaska.
-
Trump’s expected pick for top USDA scientist is not a scientistSam Clovis is likely to be named undersecretary of the USDA department that manages research on everything from climate change to nutrition.
-
Sitka murder defendant pleads not guilty; trial set for JanuaryThe Sitka Superior Courtroom was standing room only, packed with friends of 28-year old Ali Clayton, who was killed early in the morning of May 6 in her apartment.