Legally blind sled-dog racer plans to run for congress in Oregon

A legally blind woman who has competed in four Iditarod sled-dog races has announced she will be running for congress.
KTVZ-TV reports 32-year-old Democrat Rachael Scdoris-Salerno filed paperwork Monday to run for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat.
Scdoris-Salerno plans to unseat incumbent Rep. Greg Walden. She says she is frustrated with politicians representing special interests.
Scdoris-Salerno had been born with an uncorrectable visual disorder. She has competed in the Paralympics in tandem cycling and has worked much of her life at her father’s sled-dog ride business at Mt. Bachelor.
She bought the business from her father two years ago.
