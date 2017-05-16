Juneau Afternoon – 5-17-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Juneau Jazz & Classics performers David Coucheron and Elizabeth Pridgen will be here to highlight their concers;
We’ll get an update on PRIDE films screening at the Gold Town;
We’lll talk with members of the Alaska Youth Choir about their Spring Concert;
Zach Gordon Update
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X