Juneau Afternoon – 5-17-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Juneau Jazz & Classics performers from the Axiom Brass will be here to highlight their Festival performances;
We’ll get an update on PRIDE films screening at the Gold Town;
We’ll talk with members of the Alaska Youth Choir about their Spring Concert;
Zach Gordon Update
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Addiction experts: Health secretary’s comments on opioid treatments unscientific and damagingAddiction experts are up in arms after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price referred to medication-assisted treatment as "substituting one opioid for another."
-
Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska’s SummerThe outlook for June, July and August is for warmer than average temperatures for most of Alaska.
-
Trump’s expected pick for top USDA scientist is not a scientistSam Clovis is likely to be named undersecretary of the USDA department that manages research on everything from climate change to nutrition.
-
Sitka murder defendant pleads not guilty; trial set for JanuaryThe Sitka Superior Courtroom was standing room only, packed with friends of 28-year old Ali Clayton, who was killed early in the morning of May 6 in her apartment.