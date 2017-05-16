Juneau Afternoon – 5-16-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host;
We’ll learn about Community Day on Campus;
We’ll hear about the upcoming Afternoon of Ave Marias;
Julie Diane, from the Juneau Dance Theatre, will be here with details about their Spring Showcase.
We’ll also hear from some students exploring current issues.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Addiction experts: Health secretary’s comments on opioid treatments unscientific and damagingAddiction experts are up in arms after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price referred to medication-assisted treatment as "substituting one opioid for another."
-
Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska’s SummerThe outlook for June, July and August is for warmer than average temperatures for most of Alaska.
-
Trump’s expected pick for top USDA scientist is not a scientistSam Clovis is likely to be named undersecretary of the USDA department that manages research on everything from climate change to nutrition.
-
Sitka murder defendant pleads not guilty; trial set for JanuaryThe Sitka Superior Courtroom was standing room only, packed with friends of 28-year old Ali Clayton, who was killed early in the morning of May 6 in her apartment.