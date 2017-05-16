Update: Alaska Legislature weighs governor’s cabinet and board picks

Update | 3:25 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has confirmed the three marijuana regulators who were up for approval.

Peter Mlynarik, Nicholas Miller and Mark Springer were confirmed Tuesday to the Marijuana Control Board. All three have been serving on the board but were subject to legislative approval to remain in their posts.

The confirmation of Mlynarik, who serves as board’s chair, proved the most divisive. He was confirmed 45-14.

Rep. Scott Kawasaki cited concerns that Mlynarik was involved as a signature gatherer for a proposed ballot initiative on whether to prohibit commercial cannabis operations in portions of the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Other lawmakers praised Mlynarik’s integrity.

Sen. Peter Micciche says Mlynarik takes his job seriously and provides a “healthy tension” on the board.

Update | 2:47 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has confirmed Jahna Lindemuth as the state’s attorney general on a 52-7 vote.

Lindemuth had faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute brought by Ahtna Inc. In 2016, a state court judge handed the Alaska Native regional corporation a partial victory.

Lindemuth earlier this year said that in situations like that, one must decide whether to settle and try to secure access that benefits Alaskans or to take chances at trial.

Lindemuth has served as attorney general since last summer. She replaced Craig Richards, who resigned.Gov. Bill Walker’s other Cabinet picks — Walt Monegan as Public Safety commissioner and Andy Mack as Natural Resources commissioner — also won confirmation during the joint legislative session.

Original story | 1:47 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature is meeting in joint session this afternoon to consider Gov. Bill Walker’s nominees to boards, positions and key administration positions.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan and Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack are the Walker Cabinet members facing confirmation.

They have been serving in their roles, as have others appointed by Walker, but are subject to legislative approval to remain in those jobs.

Lindemuth faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute.

Drew Phoenix, who was appointed to serve on the state’s human rights commission, also has garnered attention. Some conservative groups have tried to paint Phoenix, who has advocated for LGBT rights, as too political for the post.