Third air ambulance services comes to southeastern Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A third air ambulance will be servicing a southeastern Alaska community.
The Juneau Empire reports Juneau patients got a third option for their medical evacuation needs in early May. LifeMed Alaska joins Airlift Northwest and Guardian as an air ambulance service in the Juneau area. LifeMed Alaska has two Lear jets based in Juneau that can carry two patients each. Their medical team is experienced in pediatric, obstetric and neonatal care as well as adult care.
LifeMed Alaska is the preferred provider for Aetna and Premera.
Company Director of Clinical Services Ted Galbraith says yearly membership will be $49.
LifeMed Alaska has other bases in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Bethel, Palmer, Soldotna and Dutch Harbor.
Recent headlines
-
Bethel to decide on lease for state air quality monitoringBethel City Council Member Leif Albertson hopes better monitoring will help inform policymakers in improving air quality for residents, especially those with chronic breathing conditions.
-
Shishmaref’s new “language nest” immerses toddlers in InupiaqThe daily routine at the nest involves repetition to help the students remember various words in the Inupiaq language.
-
Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contestSome of London's fans said they were proud of how far she did manage to go and they're happy she used her platform to showcase Native culture.
-
In rural Alaska, a young doctor walks to his patient’s bedsideDr. Adam McMahan comes to Klukwan, a tiny town in Southeast Alaska, just two days a week. But he's come to know his patients well, and attends to more than just their medical needs.