Simple cabins to be built to house Alaska homeless

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska nonprofits are coming together to build affordable housing for the homeless.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks Rescue Mission and the Greater Fairbanks Area Habitat for Humanity are building simple 20 feet by 24 feet (6 meters by 7 meters) cabins to house the homeless in the coming weeks. The groups describe the upcoming Joshua Community Projects as a healthy, sober and encouraging setting.

Their goal is to build 10 cabins and rent them to employed people in need of affordable housing. Rescue Mission Executive Director Rodney Gaskins says the rent money will be put toward building more cabin communities. The groups plan to build a second Joshua Community in North Pole.

Gaskins hopes begin leasing out cabins by the end of the year.