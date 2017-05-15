Juneau Afternoon 5-15-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:

We’ll get a preview of the music of Jimmy Sweetwater, playing this week at the Alaskan;

We’ll learn about the Primula Tour, with Pat Hartman;

We’ll find out about a theatrical collaboration between REACH and Perseverance Theatre;

And we’ll get a preview of Montessori Borealis’s production of “Alice In Wonderland,” playing this weekend at the Marie Drake Gym.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a special from American RadioWorks about computers in the classroom. You can log onto ktoo.org to hear this evening’s webcast of the Regular Meeting of the CBJ Assembly, starting after the conclusion of the 5 p.m. meeting.