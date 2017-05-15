Juneau Afternoon 5-15-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
We’ll get a preview of the music of Jimmy Sweetwater, playing this week at the Alaskan;
We’ll learn about the Primula Tour, with Pat Hartman;
We’ll find out about a theatrical collaboration between REACH and Perseverance Theatre;
And we’ll get a preview of Montessori Borealis’s production of “Alice In Wonderland,” playing this weekend at the Marie Drake Gym.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a special from American RadioWorks about computers in the classroom. You can log onto ktoo.org to hear this evening’s webcast of the Regular Meeting of the CBJ Assembly, starting after the conclusion of the 5 p.m. meeting.
Recent headlines
-
Bethel to decide on lease for state air quality monitoringBethel City Council Member Leif Albertson hopes better monitoring will help inform policymakers in improving air quality for residents, especially those with chronic breathing conditions.
-
Shishmaref’s new “language nest” immerses toddlers in InupiaqThe daily routine at the nest involves repetition to help the students remember various words in the Inupiaq language.
-
Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contestSome of London's fans said they were proud of how far she did manage to go and they're happy she used her platform to showcase Native culture.
-
In rural Alaska, a young doctor walks to his patient’s bedsideDr. Adam McMahan comes to Klukwan, a tiny town in Southeast Alaska, just two days a week. But he's come to know his patients well, and attends to more than just their medical needs.