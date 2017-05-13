The Latest: Alaska lawmaker predicts strong mine opposition

By May 13, 2017Juneau

WASHINGTON (AP) — The speaker of the Alaska House said he believes there will be a rising up of opposition if a mine proposed near the headwaters of a world-class Alaska salmon fishery advances.

Rep. Bryce Edgmon represents the Bristol Bay region, where the Pebble Mine project is located.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pebble Limited Partnership disclosed a settlement Friday clearing a way for the company to seek permits.

Edgmon says most residents in the region oppose the project. He also says a large coalition around the country is watching the matter closely.

Tom Collier, CEO of the Pebble partnership, acknowledged there is strong objection to what people think Pebble will build. But he says once people see Pebble’s proposal and the benefits it can bring there will be “a lot of heads turning.”

