Intoxicated man crashes into Valley home then hides under trailer, police say

A man who was allegedly intoxicated Friday night drove off a roadway in Mendenhall Valley and struck a house, causing “significant damage,” a Juneau Police Department news release said Saturday morning.

Police arrested Lance Cesar, 50, on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to provide notice of the crash, both class A misdemeanors. A breath test put his blood-alcohol level at nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

There was no immediate report of injuries to anyone in the house, though one resident did go to Bartlett Regional Hospital later for a medical evaluation.

Police received multiple 911 calls at about 10:20 p.m. Friday of a Dodge Caravan that struck the house near Mendhenhall Loop Road and Grant Street.

The news release said witnesses saw the driver, later identified as Cesar, climb out of the vehicle and run away on foot. Witnesses followed the man and watched him climb underneath a trailer at a nearby residence, where officers found him.

The Dodge hit an attached shed first, and then pushed in a wall to the main residence. Items in the shed appeared to be damaged.

Cesar is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

0

Recent headlines

X